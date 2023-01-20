Rep. Randy Fine to run for Brevard Senate seat

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rep. Randy Fine, a self-described “conservative firebrand” from southern Brevard County, announced Thursday he will run in 2024 for a Florida Senate seat.

Fine will run in Brevard County’s Senate District 19, which will be open because Sen. Debbie Mayfield, R-Indialantic, faces term limits.

Fine was recently named chairman of the House Health & Human Services Committee after chairing the House PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee.

In a news release, he touted fighting “illegal immigration and wokeism across our state --- and right here at home. And I have done it unafraid of the attacks that have come my way from the radical left.”

A former gambling industry executive, Fine reported a personal net worth of $28.7 million as of May 30.

Fine was first elected to the House in 2016. No other candidates have filed to run in 2024 in the Republican-leaning Senate district.

