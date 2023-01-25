Here’s when Walmart will boost minimum wage to $14 an hour

ARKANSAS – Walmart CEO John Furner announced Tuesday the corporation’s minimum wage for its U.S. workforce of nearly 1.7 million will increase this year, telling associates in a company-wide memo the move is one of several ways “we’re focused on investing in you.”

“This includes a mixture of associates’ regular annual increases and targeted investments in starting rates for thousands of stores, to ensure we have attractive pay in the markets we operate,” Furner said in a statement.

[TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal C? Look for a golf cart | More than 5,000 Florida lotto winners flagged for potential DEO debt within a year | Become a News 6 Insider]

Overall minimum wage at Walmart will increase from $12 to $14 an hour, reflected in March 2 paychecks; the corporation expects its average U.S. hourly wage to rise above $17.50, the memo reads.

Walmart also intends to either add or bolster certain higher-paying positions at its Auto Care Centers, add new degrees and certifications to its Live Better U education program and expand its Associate-to-Driver program for store employees looking to operate trucks, according to the memo.

Florida’s minimum wage rose in September to $11 an hour, part of a 6-year plan that will eventually see a $15 hourly wage by 2026.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: