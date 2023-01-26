Teacher fired, may face charges after video shows him slamming student

RICHMOND, Calif. – Cellphone video from a high school in the San Francisco Bay area shows a now-fired substitute teacher who could face charges after throwing a student to the ground and shoving him out of a classroom, according to KGO-TV.

The Richmond High student had reportedly made a racial slur before he was grabbed, according to the West Contra Costa School District. The district fired the teacher — whom KGO did not identify — and issued a statement to say it and the school were investigating the incident.

Richmond police are also investigating, according to Sgt. Donald Patchin, who added charges against the teacher are pending review by the district attorney.

“We will finish our investigation, conduct our interviews and we will forward the report to the district attorney and they will review the case and make an ultimate filling decision as far as whether this amounts to a felony crime or a misdemeanor crime, and what charges shall be filed if any,” Patchin said.

According to KGO-TV, some students who have been taught by the teacher said he was well liked, yet another student the station spoke with said there was no justifying the move in place of better options such as calling the principal.

Additionally, the station was given more video Tuesday of the school’s Black Student Union, which gathered to address students’ denunciation of the use of racial slurs and to request that the school keep their safety front of mind.

