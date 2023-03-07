FBI investigates ‘suspicious’ death of woman on Bahamas-bound cruise ship

FBI officials are looking into the “suspicious” death of a woman aboard a cruise ship heading to the Bahamas from South Carolina last month, according to a release by the FBI.

A South Carolina FBI field office reported that the woman was found unresponsive during the ship’s voyage to Nassau on Feb. 27. Despite life-saving measures by medical staff, the woman was pronounced dead on the ship, FBI officials said.

“Both the deceased and her husband were debarked in Nassau and Bahamian authorities have already investigated the circumstances and are conducting an autopsy,” Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson Matt Lupoli told CNN.

Lupoli added that the cruise line was cooperating with the investigation, but they had no further comments on the matter.

A release by the FBI shows that the ship returned to Charleston, South Carolina on March 4, and an FBI team examined the woman’s room for possible evidence.

According to the FBI, the woman’s death is believed to be an isolated incident, and other passengers on-board the ship weren’t under threat.

The death remains under investigation at this time, the FBI stated. No additional details have been provided.

