Port Canaveral-bound cruise ship rescues 24 migrants at sea

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – A cruise ship returning to Port Canaveral from Mexico rescued 24 migrants over the weekend, according to MSC Cruises.

According to the cruise line, the ship MSC Meraviglia was coming back from Cozumel, Mexico, on Saturday when the boat of migrants was spotted.

[TRENDING: FAR OUT! Viewers share photos of SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch | Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrates epic comeback playoff win at Waffle House | How much have food costs gone up in Florida? | Become a News 6 Insider]

“Our crew notified the United States Coast Guard and started a rescue operation immediately,” the cruise line said in a statement.

The migrants were brought on board the MSC Meraviglia and evaluated by medical personnel.

The 24 migrants disembarked Sunday once the ship docked and were taken into custody of the U.S. Coast Guard.

No other information has been provided on those rescued.

Read the full statement below:

MSC Meraviglia encountered a boat in distress Saturday while returning from Cozumel, Mexico to Port Canaveral. Our crew notified the United States Coast Guard and started a rescue operation immediately. All 24 of the boat’s occupants are now onboard MSC Meraviglia, where they were checked by medical personnel and provided accommodations until the ship reaches Port Canaveral. The 24 who were rescued disembarked once the ship docked on Sunday morning. Any further questions should be directed to the Coast Guard.

The rescue comes days after two cruise ships rescued two dozen migrants in small boats off the Florida coast.

U.S. Border Patrol and Coast Guard crews patrolling South Florida and the Keys have been experiencing the largest escalation of migrations by boat in nearly a decade, with hundreds of interceptions in recent months. Most of the migrants are from Cuba and Haiti and are escaping economic turmoil, food shortages and soaring inflation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: