1 killed, 1 critically injured following Miami Beach shooting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – One person was killed and another injured following a shooting in Miami Beach late Friday night, according to the police department.

Police announced that at 10:41 p.m., officers heard the sound of gunshots near 7 Street and Ocean Drive. Officers then found two males with gunshot wounds along 7 Street, police said.

Both males were taken to the hospital, though one later died, and the other is still in critical condition, the department stated on social media.

One of the males died at the hospital, and the other is listed in critical condition.



Officers detained one male and recovered three firearms at the scene. Detectives are investigating what led to the shooting incident.



2/2 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 18, 2023

One other male was detained in the aftermath, and three firearms were recovered from the scene, police said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Detectives said they’re still investigation what led up to the shooting.

No additional details were provided. Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: