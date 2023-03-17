60º

Teen shot dead in Orange County home

Deputies say fatal shooting appears to be accidental

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A 17-year-old boy was shot to death early Friday at a home in Orange County, deputies said.

The fatal shooting happened around 12:05 a.m. in the 4100 block of White Heron Drive, southeast of North Pine Hills Road and North Lane in Pine Hills.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the home and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to deputies.

A preliminary investigation termed the shooting as accidental, sheriff’s officials said.

After the shooting, everyone involved remained at the scene, deputies said.

An investigation is ongoing.

