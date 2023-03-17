Woman missing endangered, possibly lost in woods near Ocala National Forest

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for a 66-year-old woman who was last seen on March 10, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the woman, Theresa Hartley, was last seen in the area of North Forest Road 88 around one mile south of North Forest Road 66 in the Ocala National Forest, near Lake Delancey.

Hartley was with a friend in the woods when their vehicle became stuck, and Hartley was advised to stay with the vehicle while her friend went out for help, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, when the vehicle was found by her friend, Hartley was no longer with the vehicle.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies said that it’s possible Hartley has a mental condition and may have become lost in the woods. As a result, law enforcement is concerned about her safety.

Anyone with information on Hartley’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: