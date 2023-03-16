Deputies search for missing, endangered man last seen in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered man last seen Wednesday night in Ocala.

Deputies said the man, identified as 60-year-old Leslie Haxton, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the 400 block of Spring Drive.

At the time, Haxton was wearing a tan shirt with a dog on the back, tan cargo shorts and gray shoes, deputies said.

A release by MCSO shows that Haxton has medical conditions that require him to take medications he doesn’t have with him. Due to him being without his medications, he could suffer a medical emergency, according to deputies.

Deputies said they believe Haxton left the area in his gray 2011 Chevy Silverado bearing Florida tag KTR I97.

Haxton is described as having blue eyes, brown hair, weighing 190 pounds and being 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

Anyone with information on Haxton’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

