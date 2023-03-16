3 arrested following string of car burglaries in Osceola County

Isaac Blanco (left), Angel Saldana (middle) and Elhadji Ndiaye (right) were all taken into custody following the burglaries, deputies said.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Three men were arrested Wednesday after detectives saw them breaking into several vehicles near Poinciana, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said immediately after the burglaries, the three men drove away in a white vehicle as deputies gave chase. Deputies managed to blow out the vehicle’s tires, according to the sheriff’s office.

The three men then ran into the woods near Country Club Road and Bogie Lane in Poinciana, deputies said. However, law enforcement eventually tracked them down, the sheriff’s office reported.

According to deputies, the three men were identified as Isaac Anthony Blanco, 21; Angel Manuel Saldana, 20; and Elhadji Amadou Ndiaye, 21.



All three face charges of multiple conveyance burglaries and resisting arrest without violence.

Blanco faces an additional charge of violation of probation. He is held on no bond.

