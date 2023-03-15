Osceola County schools IT specialist facing child pornography charges, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – An Osceola County School District IT specialist accused of possessing child pornography was arrested Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Jason Warren, 28, faces two counts of possession of child pornography. Warren is listed as an Osceola County School District network specialist, who is a part of the computer support team, according to the district’s website.

On Jan. 6, deputies were made aware of the situation after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

In the tip, the software Dropbox had reported to the agency that one of its users had stored files of child pornography in November 2022.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Dropbox had reported Warren’s account, along with his IP address to officials, an arrest warrant shows.

In February, officials had taken Warren’s phone after issuing a search warrant following multiple failed attempts to meet with him, a report shows.

Warren was arrested at the Osceola County School District location after police found two files of child pornography, according to the charging affidavit.

Warren is out on bond and is currently awaiting trial.

News 6 has reached out to the Osceola County School Board for comment and is awaiting its response.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: