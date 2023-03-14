73º

Children’s respiratory therapist accused of molesting girl, Osceola deputies say

Aaron Meehan, 40, faces two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Aaron Meehan was taken into custody by Osceola County deputies on Thursday, according to the department. (Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A children’s respiratory therapist working out of state was arrested Tuesday in connection with molesting a girl between the ages of 12 and 16, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the girl told them that 40-year-old Aaron Meehan had molested her since she was 12 years old.

Meehan, who works in Alaska as a children’s respiratory therapist, was arrested on Tuesday at Orlando International Airport, deputies said.

Meehan faces two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim between 12 and 16 years old. He is being held on no bond.

Aaron Meehan, 40 (Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

