Children’s respiratory therapist accused of molesting girl, Osceola deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A children’s respiratory therapist working out of state was arrested Tuesday in connection with molesting a girl between the ages of 12 and 16, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the girl told them that 40-year-old Aaron Meehan had molested her since she was 12 years old.

Meehan, who works in Alaska as a children’s respiratory therapist, was arrested on Tuesday at Orlando International Airport, deputies said.

Meehan faces two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim between 12 and 16 years old. He is being held on no bond.

