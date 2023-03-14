Groups push for more restrictive gun control at Osceola County vigil

Several anti-gun-violence advocacy groups are calling for new state laws to create more restrictions on people's right to gun ownership.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Several anti-gun violence advocacy groups came together on Monday evening outside the Osceola County. Members of the group spoke about their advocacy for stricter gun laws.

Kissimmee City Commissioner Angela Eady hosted the candlelight vigil and called for more action, claiming laws would lower the amount of gun violence in minority communities.

“It hurts, it hurts, and I will say this until I take my last breath, we need laws that protect and keep us safe,” Eady said. “Sometimes, it’s accountability. We need that too, if we can get our elected officials on the same page.”

The vigil came just four days after Kissimmee Police said 4-year-old Michael Bragg, Jr. had access to a loaded gun, resulting in him dying from a gunshot wound to the head.

Court records show the child’s father, 32-year-old Michael Bragg, Sr., told officers he was asleep when the toddler was struck by the bullet. Investigators also said Bragg, Sr. was prohibited from possessing a gun due to a prior Felony conviction.

Dr. Amanda Wilkerson with the NAACP Florida said universal background checks would be a key step to prevent gun deaths.

“That’s the common sense thing to do when it comes to having people be responsible with guns,” Wilkerson said.

Jail record also show Bragg, Sr. has not yet been charged in the 4-year-old’s death.

