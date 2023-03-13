2 men accused of breaking into cars, stealing credit cards in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested after several vehicles were broken into last month in Osceola County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said that the burglars targeted a tourist vacation area in February in the county’s Westside Boulevard corridor, breaking into vehicles to take credit cards and firearms.

Investigators said the suspects then drove to a Walmart, where they donned ski masks and purchased Visa gift cards with the stolen credit cards.

“One of the guys even bought flowers for his girl on a stolen credit card,” Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said. “That’s a real winner right there, ladies.”

On Monday, deputies announced that Jeffrey Gilbert, 21, and Demonta Adkins, 23, had been arrested in connection to the string of burglaries.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said that the two men had been seen in the Solara Resort committing additional burglaries, and the pair was ultimately brought into custody.

Gilbert (left) and Adkins (right) were arrested and brought into custody, according to deputies. (Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

The release shows that Gilbert had a loaded handgun in his bag when deputies arrested him, and Gilbert had been arrested in Lake County last year “in reference to the same crime trend.” Gilbert had been out on bond for those charges, deputies said.

For February’s burglaries, Gilbert faces charges of grand theft of a firearm, petit theft, armed burglary and five counts of vehicle burglary. He is held on a bond of $47,750.

Adkins has active warrants for four counts of burglary, deputies said.

