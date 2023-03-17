79º

Man found shot near Orlando mini-mart dies, police say

Police believe shooting was an isolated incident

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

A man found shot at the 7-Eleven on Dixie Belle Drive has died, police said. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Police in Orlando are investigating a shooting that killed a man Friday afternoon.

The man was found shot at the 7-Eleven on Dixie Belle Drive, south of Lake Margaret Drive behind a Walmart, just after 4:30 p.m. police said.

Police said the man was taken to AdventHealth East hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said suspect information is not available right now, but they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

No other information is available.

