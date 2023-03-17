Larger amphitheater, new pier: Orlando considering major Lake Eola upgrades

ORLANDO, Fla. – The city of Orlando is considering a transformative plan for Lake Eola Park that would make changes to every part of the historic downtown lake.

The Orlando Appearance Review Board met this week to discuss the master plan for the park.

Some of the biggest changes will take place at the Walt Disney Amphitheater. The plan calls to expand the amphitheater with more seats and metal canopies, including one over the bandshell that can handle light projects during special events. Seating capacity would increase from 1,000 seats to 1,750 seats.

The entry plaza at Washington Street would also be expanded to include water features, including an interactive one, and more space to allow food trucks and other activities.

The plan also adds new and expanded restrooms by the amphitheater and by the playground on the east side of the park, with room for a concession stand, plus enhanced security and lighting.

A new swan boat dock on the southeast side of Lake Eola includes a new pier with covered seating. (City of Orlando)

The Lake Eola swan boat rentals move from the northwest corner of the park by the amphitheater to the southeast corner of the park in a reimagining of that area. The plan calls for an expanded pier so that visitors can get a better look at the park’s wildlife, along with covered seating on the pier and other covered areas for events.

The playground area is split into two zones, with one for all ages, plus a more challenging park for older kids, and more seating and lighting.

Other parts of the plan include stormwater upgrades, reducing the pier on the northeast side, adding a pier with swings on the northside at Robinson Street and Broadway Avenue, expanding the Relax Grill and patio, redesigning parking on Eola Drive, and terraced seating with more shade along Central Boulevard.

If approved as put down in the master plan staff report below, the cost for all of the projects would amount to more than $31 million.

Another meeting for the board is set for April 20 at 2 p.m.

