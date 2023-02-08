Paw-fect weekend: Paws in the Park returns to Lake Eola

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re looking for a paw-tastic way to spend time with your furry pal, Paws in the Park is the place to be.

Paws in the Park is returning to downtown Orlando this weekend at Lake Eola Park. The event will take place on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., inviting all animal lovers to support the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

Paws in the Park, one of Orlando’s largest pet festivals, offers a variety of activities for attendees such as a dog costume and popsicle eating contest, dock diving, a beer garden to unwind, food vendors and live entertainment.

An adoption zone will also be at the event showcasing pets from PAGO and other local shelters and rescues.

The costume contest will have three categories for competitors to choose from: stars from TV or film, fun with food and dogs with jobs.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for the animal agency, helping provide shelter for over 4,000 dogs and cats. Although the event is free to attend, all funds are donated to PAGO.

The shelter is attempting to raise a total of $160,000 and donations are currently at $97,634.

Click here for more information regarding the pet festival and to register.

