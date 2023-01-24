Tired of boring dates? Try these 10 ideas to spice up date nights

Central Florida is a booming area with plenty of fun and engaging activities to do throughout the week and into the weekend.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, below are some ideas that will make your date everlasting, and memorable.

[TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front | Attorney general reviewing complaints against Volusia hot tub company | Ask Trooper Steve: Why does Florida not have a front, rear license plate? | Become a News 6 Insider]

1. Create memories with Orlando Picnic Popup

Book a custom, luxury picnic with Orlando Picnic Popup that will make your significant other feel special. These picnics can be designed in whatever way desired to make the date even more heart felt. There are different packages to choose from as well. Click here to book a personalized picnic perfect for the perfect date!

2. Get creative at Painting with a Twist

Create artwork together with a sip and paint experience at Painting with a Twist. They also offer home kits that can be purchased for couples that rather enjoy the experience in the comfort of their home. Not only can you create your own masterpiece, but you can also make a personalized candle as well! Candle making can be added when you sign up for a painting event.

3. Take a trip back in time with the Silver Moon Drive-In Theatre in Lakeland

For couples who enjoy a little old-fashioned movie experience, enjoy a movie together at the Silver Moon Drive-In Theatre. The Silver Moon is the first drive-in movie theater to open in Lakeland as well as the last standing drive-in currently in Polk County! They have two screens up and running for movie lovers to watch some of the latest releases. Check out the Silver Moon for a unique movie experience!

4. Rent a swan boat at Lake Eola for a romantic night on the water

Rent out a swan boat at Lake Eola for as low as $15 for a beautiful night on the water! The City of Orlando rents out pedal-powered swan boats for guests to have a fun-filled time on the historic lake. This could also work great as a double date since each boat can seat up to five people.

5. Enjoy the ultimate Disney date night

For Disney fanatics, light a spark with your partner with dinner at the ‘Ohana located at Disney’s Polynesian Resort. Not only is the food delicious, but you can watch the spectacular firework show that takes place in Magic Kingdom. The restaurant overlooks the Seven Seas Lagoon towards Magic Kingdom, making this a great spot for couples to enjoy the show!

6. Book a sunset cruise in St. Cloud

Cozy up while appreciating the view on a sunset cruise with Toho Riverboat Adventures. This boat tour lasts 90 minutes and on the boat there is alcoholic beverages and refreshments for sale. They also have other boat tours to choose from that guests can enjoy.

7. Chill at ICEBAR Orlando

Enjoy a chilly night at the ICEBAR where couples can let loose in a fun, upbeat atmosphere! They do have packages available for couples to purchase for a special Valentine’s experience from Feb. 10-14.

8. Transport to Spain with tasty dishes and live performances at Tapa Toro

Take your date to Tapa Toro for an entertaining dinner where they host live performances of flamenco dancing, bringing the culture of Spain right to your table. These performances occur nightly between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Don’t wait to reserve your table, as seating fills fast!

9. Take a romantic stroll with your partner at Mead Botanical Garden in Winter Park

The Mead Botanical Garden is a great place to go for nature lovers that appreciate the outdoors. They have several different activities that lovers can do together, even a special Valentine’s Day candlelight experience. For more details or to purchase tickets, click here.

10. Savor a tour at the Chocolate Kingdom Factory

Participate in a tasty tour that no duo would regret! This interactive journey gives guests the chance to see the ins and outs of how chocolate is created. This tour takes guests through Cacao Tree Greenhouse, a Mystical River of Chocolate, and a Bean-to-the-Bar Factory. During this tour, guests are also given the opportunity to create their own personalized chocolate bar!

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: