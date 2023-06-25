Florida civil rights activist Ben Frazier dies at 73

Ben Frazier, president of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, talks about a local gerrymandering lawsuit at his office in Jacksonville, Fla., Jan. 18, 2023. A protracted legal fight over how city council districts were drawn in Jacksonville, Florida, reflects an aspect of redistricting that often remains in the shadows. Political map-drawing for congressional and state legislative seats captures wide attention after new census numbers are released every 10 years. No less fierce are the battles over the way voting lines are drawn in local governments, for city councils, county commissions and even school boards. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville civil rights activist and president of the Northside Coalition, Ben Frazier, passed away on Saturday night after a nine-month battle with cancer.

That’s according to a statement sent out by his daughter, Kelly Frazier.

It comes just one day after he turned 73. The family is asking for privacy at this time and will announce funeral arrangements at a later date, according to News 6 partner News4JAX.

You can read the statement sent by his daughter below:

“It is with love and heartfelt sorrow that the family of Benjamin McVickers Frazier, Jr. shares the news of his passing just one day after his 73rd . He was surrounded by family and close friends as he courageously ended his nine-month battle with cancer at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Shands Hospital in Jacksonville.

The family asks for privacy during this difficult time and will announce memorial information when details become available.

Ben was a long-time broadcast journalist who became the first Black anchor of a major news show in Jacksonville. He was also an award-winning civil and human rights leader, a tireless voice for the voiceless even as he underwent cancer treatment. Ben received the NAACP’s Rutledge H. Pearson Civil Rights Award for his advocacy and outstanding contributions to civil rights over many decades.

Ben was extremely proud that he spoke at the United Nations. He talked about it frequently.

He fought for equality among Jacksonville’s citizens, equity in our neighborhoods, and integrity, transparency, accountability, and compassion in our government.

He will be missed solely by family, friends, and the Jacksonville community.” - Kelly Frazier

