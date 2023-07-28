VIDEO: FedEx driver hailed a hero after pulling man out of burning car

OTAY MESA, Calif. – A FedEx driver in California is being hailed as a hero after video was taken showing him rescue a man from a burning car.

It happened in Otay Mesa as the driver, Johnathan Rohrback, said he saw the burning car and pulled over to help. Video shows Rorhback open the car’s door and pull a man away from the wreck.

“If it looks like there’s a way to help somebody, why not stop and help them?” Rorhback later said.

According to police, the man who Rorhback rescued suffered apparent injuries to one of his legs, yet he’s expected to make a full recovery.

