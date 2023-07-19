VIDEO: Robbery suspect captured after chase on I-95 in Volusia County

An armed robbery suspect is in custody after he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Interstate 95, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An armed robbery suspect is in custody after he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Interstate 95, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post from the agency, deputies teamed up with the Edgewater and New Smyrna Beach police departments after the man fled north on I-95 in Volusia County.

Deputies said the driver – identified as 36-year-old Anthony Llorens – was a suspect in robberies in Palm Bay and Melbourne and was traveling at speeds of 100 mph and higher.

According to the release, deputies were able to deploy stop sticks on I-95, which slowed Llorens’ vehicle. An Edgewater police officer used a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit, with video showing Llorens exit the vehicle afterward.

Llorens was arrested and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail where he faces charges of fleeing or attempting to elude at high speed and fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer with disregard to the safety of persons or property, as well as warrants out of Brevard County related to burglary of an occupied structure and grand theft, records show.

Llorens’ bond was set at $22,000, according to Volusia County Corrections.