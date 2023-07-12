Volusia County Schools reaches agreement on trade worker salary increase

More than 700 vacancies have been reported in Volusia County schools ahead of the next school year.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Trade workers employed at Volusia County Schools are expected to receive a bump in their salaries, the district announced Wednesday.

Volusia County Schools said it reached an agreement with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents trade workers within the district, after two bargaining sessions.

In part, the agreement includes an average 2% salary increase for trade employees, including transportation and maintenance workers, custodians and guardians.

The district and trade union also agreed to dole out higher percentages “to those employees who are on higher steps on the salary schedule,” according to school officials.

“To reach an agreement after two sessions of bargaining is unprecedented and clearly demonstrates a commitment to collaboration and problem solving on both sides,” Superintendent Dr. Carmen Balgobin said in a statement. “I am grateful to both bargaining teams and thankful that employees will be able to see the benefits of this work early in the year.”

District officials said the agreement still needs to be ratified and approved by the board. Once the agreement is approved, pay increases would be retroactive to July 1.

“I would like to thank my bargaining team and the district team for working together to reach a fair agreement,” said Cathy Knowles, the local trade union president. “Settling early will allow employees in our bargaining unit to realize salary increases much earlier than in previous years.”

