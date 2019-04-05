23-year-old killed in crash near Avalon Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 23-year-old woman was killed Thursday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Avalon Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The victim was a passenger riding in a Buick SUV on Avalon Park Boulevard when the driver of that SUV attempted to turn left onto Perdido Drive, turning into the direct path of a Toyota pickup, according to the crash report.

The truck hit the right side of the SUV killing Kayla McCabe Thompson, 23, of Orlando, troopers said. The report states she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 62-year-old driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to Advent Health.

The crash remains under investigation.

