3 hospitalized as gunfire exchanged between vehicles on SR 528

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were hospitalized Thursday when gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles along State Road 528, a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two of the victims were riding in a black truck at the time. The truck ended up at the Hampton Inn along Destination Parkway after the occupants went to the hotel looking for help. The deputy said they walked into the lobby and asked for someone to call an ambulance.

A person in the other vehicle was hurt as well. He or she was a passenger who was left behind by the driver after the shooting. Deputies haven’t released a description of the driver who is sought -- or the car.

A McDonald’s restaurant is somehow connected to the situation, although deputies haven’t released any specifics.​

