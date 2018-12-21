3 Orlando firefighters hurt in crash that shut down EB 408

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three Orlando firefighters were injured in a crash Thursday night that shut down a portion of the interstate, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers said the firefighters were responding to a minor crash on eastbound 408 shortly before 11 p.m. when another vehicle rear-ended the firetruck.

The firefighters suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle that slammed into the back of the truck suffered serious injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, police said. The driver's identity has not been released.

It's unclear if the driver will face charges.

Eastbound 408 was shut down following the crash but has since reopened.

