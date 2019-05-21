4 children taken to hospital after West Melbourne school bus crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Four children were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after a school bus and vehicle collided in West Melbourne around 3 p.m.

Brevard County Fire Rescue officials said the bus was coming from Riviera Elementary School shortly after dismissal when the crash occurred in the 2300 block of Brookshire Circle, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Brevard Public Schools spokeswoman Nikki Hensley said 17 children were on the bus.

The four children were taken by ambulance to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne. A fifth child was injured in the crash but was not taken to the hospital and instead picked up by a family member. Children who were not harmed were taken back to the school.

Hensley said Riviera Principal Kori Hurst was on the scene and the school district is monitoring the condition of the children.

No information was immediately available on the cause of the wreck.

