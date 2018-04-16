4 tied up by gunmen in Deltona home invasion

DELTONA, Fla. - A man leaving for work was forced back into his Deltona home at gunpoint and tied up with others during a home invasion, deputies said.

No one was injured in the incident, which the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said occurred around 6:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Ainsworth Avenue.

Deputies said three men approached the victim and made him go back into the home, where they tied his hands and those of three others.

The victim said he struggled with one of the assailants, resulting in a shot being fired through an interior wall, according to deputies.

Cash and several guns were stolen from the home, deputies said.

The home invasion is not believed to be a random crime, deputies said.

An investigation is ongoing.

