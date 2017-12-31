5 injured in two overnight shootings, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two shootings were being investigated in Orlando Sunday morning after multiple people were injured, the Orlando Police Department said.

Officers said they were called to northbound Kirkman Road, north of International Drive, about a shooting shortly after 2 a.m.

When police arrived, witnesses told them the occupants of two vehicles had possibly been shooting at one another while driving, according to police.

Officers found several rifle and handgun shell casings in the road and a man who suffered a gunshot wound to his face, police said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital.

Two more people arrived at a nearby hospital shortly after to be treated for gunshot wounds, officers said. One of the victims was airlifted to another hospital.

Officers were still investigating the first shooting around 3:05 a.m. when multiple gunshots were heard near I-4 and Conroy Road, according to police.

Police said they arrived to the area of I-4 East, just east of Conroy Road, to find several vehicles stopped on the road. One vehicle was found with its window shot and another vehicle, in which several men were found, appeared to have been sprayed with bullets, police said.

Two of the men in the vehicle had gunshot wounds and were taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, officers said.

Witnesses at the scene again told investigators that people in two vehicles had possibly been shooting at each other. Officers recovered a handgun and a rifle from inside one of the vehicles, police said.

Officials said three of the five victims, who have not been identified, were in stable condition. The other two were in critical condition.

Police said they believe the shootings were related. Both are still being investigated.

I-4 and Kirkman Road were shut down for at least two hours after the shooting. All eastbound lanes of I-4 have since reopened.

No other information was immediately available.

