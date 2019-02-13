4 suspects arrested in Orange County home invasion, slaying

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives have found probable cause to charge four suspects they say were involved in the slaying of a 20-year-old Orange County man during a January home invasion. All four suspects are in law enforcement custody, court and arrest records show.

Alex Correa, 20, was shot Jan. 14 during a struggle at his family’s home on Port Simbor Avenue.Few details about the crime have been released, but Correa’s family told News 6 that four men broke into the home.

According to an arrest report for one of the suspects, five people have been connected to the slaying: Ashley Deane-Webb, Michael Salgado Soto, Taylor Massey and Daquon Gathers. Deputies are still looking for a fifth suspect and asked that person not be identified.

Alex Correa, 20, (right), was killed in a home invasion in Orange County, according to his family. (Photo: William Correa, left)

Jail records in Pulaski County in Arkansas show Massey, 22, was arrested on Feb. 8 by Little Rock police. He is being held for a homicide warrant out of Orange County, Florida, according to the jail website.

Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday Salgado Soto, 27, was also in custody.

"I’m so glad that these people are out of society," said Correa's father, William. "They don’t have any business in a society -- the kind of society we have -- or we want to have out there."

On Monday, Gathers, 23, was arrested in Orange County on a warrant for first-degree felony murder and burglary, jail booking records show. Deane-Webb, 20, was arrested in Broward County on the same charges.



During a first appearance at the jail, a judge denied bail for Gathers and revoked bond on two previous cases from 2018.



A public defender representing Gathers for his first appearance asked that the court not deny his bail because he said the only evidence was based on one witness who is likely a co-defendant in the homicide.



According to the arrest report, Deane-Webb told detectives the suspect planned to rob the home because they thought it was a "grow house." Nothing was taken from the residence, she told detectives.

The victim stabbed one of his alleged attackers, according to the report. The suspect who was stabbed was later dropped off at a hospital, suffering from a stab wound, detectives said.



“It seems like there’s only one identifiable witness, your honor. There makes mention of four possible individuals being captured on videotape. However, no positive identification has been made at this time,” the public defender said, adding the co-defendant seemed to be trying to mitigate her alleged offense in the case by identifying Gathers and the other suspects.



“The only evidence, per the arrest affidavit, tying my client to this is her testimony which I find quite questionable at this time,” the public defender said.



