6 events highlight weekend activities around Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - How will you spend the first weekend of the new year? Here are some select events around Central Florida to fill your weekend down time.

Saturday

Lake Nona Cars & Coffee Autoshow

Jan. 5, 8 to 10:30 a.m.

Lake Nona Village Place

9681 Lake Nona Village Place

Orlando

Lakeridge Winery Winter Music Series

Jan. 5, noon to 4 p.m.

Lakeridge Winery

19239 U.S. 27 North

Clermont

The winery is back with its Saturday afternoon music series each week in January.

Orlando Blues & Jazz Festival

Jan. 5, 3 to 7 p.m.

Eagle Nest Park

Orlando

Enjoy live performance, beer, wine and food at this festival.

Swaggy vs. Fessy

Jan. 5, 3 to 6 p.m.

TNT Elite Hoops

1914 Edgewater Drive

Orlando

“Big Brother” stars host a basketball game fundraiser to benefit a national nonprofit organization with the mission to end prostate cancer.

Hula-Licious: Battle of the Food Trucks

Jan. 5, 4 to 9 p.m.

Center Lake Park

Oviedo

There will be more than 30 food trucks competing for the championship with their best culinary dishes.

Sunday

Three Kings Day

Jan. 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Old Town

5770 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway

Kissimmee



