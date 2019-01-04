6 events highlight weekend activities around Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - How will you spend the first weekend of the new year? Here are some select events around Central Florida to fill your weekend down time.
Saturday
Lake Nona Cars & Coffee Autoshow
Jan. 5, 8 to 10:30 a.m.
Lake Nona Village Place
9681 Lake Nona Village Place
Orlando
Lakeridge Winery Winter Music Series
Jan. 5, noon to 4 p.m.
Lakeridge Winery
19239 U.S. 27 North
Clermont
The winery is back with its Saturday afternoon music series each week in January.
Jan. 5, 3 to 7 p.m.
Eagle Nest Park
Orlando
Enjoy live performance, beer, wine and food at this festival.
Jan. 5, 3 to 6 p.m.
TNT Elite Hoops
1914 Edgewater Drive
Orlando
“Big Brother” stars host a basketball game fundraiser to benefit a national nonprofit organization with the mission to end prostate cancer.
Hula-Licious: Battle of the Food Trucks
Jan. 5, 4 to 9 p.m.
Center Lake Park
Oviedo
There will be more than 30 food trucks competing for the championship with their best culinary dishes.
Sunday
Jan. 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Old Town
5770 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway
Kissimmee
