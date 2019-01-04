News

6 events highlight weekend activities around Orlando area

Enjoy first weekend of new year

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. - How will you spend the first weekend of the new year? Here are some select events around Central Florida to fill your weekend down time.

 

More News Headlines

Saturday

Lake Nona Cars & Coffee Autoshow

Jan. 5, 8 to 10:30 a.m.

Lake Nona Village Place
9681 Lake Nona Village Place
Orlando

Lakeridge Winery Winter Music Series

Jan. 5, noon to 4 p.m. 

Lakeridge Winery
19239 U.S. 27 North
Clermont

The winery is back with its Saturday afternoon music series each week in January. 

Orlando Blues & Jazz Festival

Jan. 5, 3 to 7 p.m. 

Eagle Nest Park
Orlando

Enjoy live performance, beer, wine and food at this festival.

Swaggy vs. Fessy

Jan. 5, 3 to 6 p.m. 

TNT Elite Hoops
1914 Edgewater Drive
Orlando

“Big Brother” stars host a basketball game fundraiser to benefit a national nonprofit organization with the mission to end prostate cancer. 

Hula-Licious: Battle of the Food Trucks

Jan. 5, 4 to 9 p.m. 

Center Lake Park
Oviedo

There will be more than 30 food trucks competing for the championship with their best culinary dishes. 

Sunday

Three Kings Day

Jan. 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Old Town
5770 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway
Kissimmee
 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.