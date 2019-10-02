6-year-old girl's record expunged after arrest at Orlando school

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 6-year-old girl who was arrested after a tantrum in class has officially had the misdemeanor battery charge expunged from her record, the child's attorney said.

Kaia Rolle was arrested Sept. 19 at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy because she kicked and hit school employees because she was upset that she couldn't wear her sunglasses in class. A 6-year-old boy was arrested that same day in an unrelated incident.

Kaia's grandmother, Meralyn Kirkland, said the meltdown was a side effect of a sleep disorder.

State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced days after the arrest that her office would not pursue charges against either child and she'd do everything possible to get the arrests removed from the children's records.

On Thursday, attorney Darryl Smith, with Smith and Eulo law firm, announced that the charge had officially been removed.

Dennis Turner, the school resource officer who arrested Kaia and the 6-year-old boy, has since been fired. Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said Turner didn't follow protocol that requires an officer to obtain permission before arresting anyone under 12.

Kirkland told News 6 she's glad her granddaughter won't have to deal with the legal repercussions of the arrest but she's still dealing with the aftermath of being handcuffed, being placed in the back of a patrol car and having her mug shot taken.

"Kaia has had nightmares. She has had two nightmares back to back. She is now fully sleeping in my bedroom," Kirkland said last month.

Details of the circumstances of the boy's arrest have not been released.

