9 sets of cremated remains found at office of embattled Orlando guardian, AG says

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida investigators recovered nine sets of cremated remains while executing a search warrant Monday at the office of a state court-appointed guardian accused of falsifying do not resuscitate orders, the office of Attorney General Ashley Moody confirmed to News 6.

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Orange County sheriff's investigators executed the search warrant Monday at the office of Rebecca Fierle on Hillcrest Street in Orlando, who is under criminal investigation.

Fierle resigned last month when she came under fire for abusing her power by filing do not resuscitate orders on many of the wards under her supervision without family or court permission. A judge stripped her of nearly 100 cases less than a month ago after the accusations came to light.

The cases were based in Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

FDLE agents and Orange County investigators found nine sets of cremated remains, or cremains, at the office, inside urns, a spokesperson for Moody's office said.

"As this investigation continues, we will be focusing on whose cremains are in the urns, medical records that identify the cause of death, how long the cremains have been in the target’s office and much more," the attorney general's press secretary Kylie Masons said in an email. "As this is a very active criminal investigation, we cannot comment further at this time."

In July, Fierle submitted a letter of resignation to the state, after judges in multiple counties reassigned dozens of her guardianship cases.

The action came days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis demanded an investigation and review of the state guardianship program following the death of a Central Florida man under Fierle's care.

A state investigation revealed Fierle refused to remove a do-not-resuscitate order on 75-year-old Steven Stryker, even though he told her and family members he wanted lifesaving measures used.

An Orange County judge removed and revoked nearly 100 guardianship cases from Fierle after it was discovered.

