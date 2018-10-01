A newcomer's guide to the Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando has more to offer than theme parks and dinner shows -- but those places don't seem to be as heavily advertised.

With a little digging, you can make your own pancakes or sample some brews.

To explore Central Florida like a local, one must explore beyond the world of Disney and Universal Studios. Here are some places to venture out and enjoy:

Make Your Own Pancakes

Alicia Solario/SXC 9. "I'm going to lose weight by skipping breakfast" (Revised resolution: Eat a protein-packed breakfast every morning)

Tucked away in De Leon Springs State Park is the Old Spanish Sugar Mill. Here you can make your own breakfast -- a la Korean barbecue style, meaning you cook them on a griddle that's built into your table.

In the center of each table is a griddle and pitchers of homemade pancake batter used to pour and then flip at your convenience. You can also order toppings like blueberries, bananas, chocolate chips and even applesauce to get creative with your pancake. The breakfast eatery also has sausage, bacon, ham, eggs and the like to accompany your meal and a small bakery for some to-go foods.

Bonus: Breakfast is available all day until 4 p.m.

If you’re looking to explore the park, check out the Ponce De Leon Springs or rent a boat at the restaurant. You can finish your breakfast and go for a lazy float on the lake.

Become a Beer Citizen

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

It’s a touristy thing to sample some brews, but at Redlight Redlight Beer Parlour your visits can turn into an educated citizenship.

The Orlando brewery asks that you try, rate and learn about 100 beers on its list. The beers are divided into three passports, and as you complete each page in your booklet, you earn another stamp on your passport. As you try your flight of beers, they educate you about how each one is brewed. And yes, there will be a basic beer exam once you earn all of your stamps. Those who pass the exam will be honored as Citizens of Redlight Redlight; those who fail would have just tried a LOT of beer. You can't lose.

[MORE: Cheers to this list of Orlando-area craft breweries]

The brewery boasts it's a great place to celebrate Oktoberfest. You can also enjoy a glass of wine and it hosts local eateries on certain days. You can find that information on its website.

Charge On, Go Orlando!

Whether you’re a college football fan or looking into the local sports teams, Orlando has some pretty affordable options to cheer them on.

For basketball fans, Orlando Magic tickets typically range between $15-$20. NBA fans may be able to catch their hometown team at the Amway Stadium go against the Magic. You also have the option of sporting some blue and cheering for the home team.

The Solar Bears also rep’ the Sunshine State when it comes to hockey. The Central Florida team also plays at the Amway Center, turning the stadium into a hockey rink. It’s an entertaining way to cool down in the Florida heat, and it can be as cheap as $12 to go to a game.

Orlando City Soccer Club can make a fan out of anyone who steps foot in the Orlando City Stadium. As Orlando’s Major League Soccer team, Central Floridians cheer on the Lions in a sea of purple. There are a few home games during the regular season, and every game is like an event with music and entertainment on the field. Ticket prices usually start around $20 -- and sometimes include a giveaway.

Though Orlando now has a formal football team, the Apollos, everyone knows it's the Knights who have won the hearts of Central Floridians. The University of Central Florida Knights are self-proclaimed national champions, after winning every single game during the 2017-2018 football season. Ticket prices fluctuate, but the hype around the Knights is undeniable. You can pick up some gear almost anywhere and chant “Charge On” with the rest of Central Florida during the college football season or tailgate outside Spectrum Stadium.

Click here to explore the best way to tailgate.

Tasty Takeover with Food Trucks

Tuesdays never tasted so good.

Forget your average Taco Tuesday and head on over to The Milk District for a sea of food trucks, taking over a parking lot in downtown Orlando.

Food truck lovers can take a bite out of Portuguese pastries, Polynesian pineapple chicken, Pan-Asian fusion dishes and so much more. The appetizing delectables usually come in one of the 13 food trucks present -- but the event rotates about 40 trucks throughout the month.

The event is perfect for tourists and foodies alike, and runs most Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Swan Lake

Lake Eola disrupts the hustle and bustle of Downtown Orlando and visitors typically spot giant swan boats -- powered by pedaling.

[RELATED: 15 things you probably don't know about Orlando | QUIZ: How well do you actually know Orlando?]

These giant swan boats are found in the heart of downtown at Lake Eola Park. Here visitors can rent swan-shape paddle boats (way more fun than your average paddle boat), feed actual live swans or see a concert or play. The park houses the Walt Disney Amphitheater and is also a pretty decent spot to see Orlando’s spectacular skyline. On Sundays you can even peruse its farmers market, which features fruits and vegetables, some local cuisines and even artwork with a side of entertainment.

It’s free to visit but the swan boats cost $15 to rent.

Celebration: Where Disney Would Have Been

An old Orlando proverb states that one becomes a local once Disney is no longer a destination.

So go where it was supposed to be -- Celebration.

The quaint town of Celebration was created by the Walt Disney Co. and was once supposed to house the world of Mickey Mouse. Instead, they’ve branded themselves as the community that Disney built.

There you can visit Old Town theme park or bike throughout the tree-lined streets. Everything about it screams charming small town. The town sometimes hosts out-of-town food events like the World Food Championships, but when you’re not watching people eat you can enjoy a bite yourself. There’s plenty of family-friendly and date-night restaurants. And with all of its greenery it’s also a great location to golf.

Climb to the Moon

(Photo: Ponce De Leon Inlet Lighthouse Preservation Association)

Not literally.

Ponce de Leon Inlet Lighthouse and Museum is one of the tallest in the county, rising 175 feet toward the sky. The historic site brags that if at the top of the tower, you’re right in line with the moon. It’s quite the climb to the top but the view is worth it. Visitors can get a guided tour now during the day or night -- though be warned the night tour can feel a little eerie.

Cost is about $7 a ticket.

[RELATED: 5 historic lighthouses in Florida you should visit | Most scenic places to kayak, paddleboard in the Orlando area]

Swimming In the Springs

Cortney Busscher/Florida State Parks A kayak at Wekiwa Springs State Park.

If you’re looking to take a dip in the water without dealing with the sand you would at a beach, Central Florida's springs may be the way to go.

Blue Springs house the gentle giants of Florida during the winter months. Whether you’re kayaking or swimming you can run into a manatee, but if you choose to stay out of the water you can tour the historic 1872 Thursby House.

Wekiwa Springs is also a popular natural water destination, and Orange County’s oldest attraction. The state park has trails that can be explored by foot, bike or horseback. Kayak and canoe rentals are also available for those wanting to explore the waters. Even campers can pick this park as a destination.

The springs are most popular during the winter because...well it’s summer all year in Florida. Just be aware that parking could be a pain wherever you choose to go.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.