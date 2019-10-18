Sanford man dies after crash near University of Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 36-year-old Sanford man is dead Friday after an early-morning crash near the University of Central Florida.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 1:25 a.m. near the intersection of University Boulevard and Bibb Lane.

According to the crash report, a 22-year-old Boca Raton man was driving west on University Boulevard when he rear-ended the victim, who was driving a Nissan SUV.

The impact caused the victim’s car to flip, killing him at the scene, the report said. His name has not been released.

The other driver was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

Charges against the 22-year-old driver are pending the outcome of the investigation, troopers said.

