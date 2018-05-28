'A turn for the worse:' Victim in SR 408 shooting still in induced coma

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The search is still on for the person who pulled the trigger in a mysterious shooting that shut down State Road 408 westbound for hours Thursday.

According to the victim's father, Craig Arroyo Jr., 21, was shot twice in the head.

His father, Craig Arroyo Sr., told News 6 on Monday that, though his son was alert and speaking right after the shooting, he is still in the intensive care unit, in an induced coma and the prognosis does not look good.

"Things have taken a turn for the worse," Arroyo Sr. said, adding that his son told him, "'Pops, Pops, I love you,'" after the shooting.

He said Craig Jr., also known as CJ, has had multiple surgeries, including one to remove the bullet fragments from his head so detectives can examine them as part of their investigation.

"They went ahead and retrieved the bullet fragment bag," Arroyo Sr. said.

He also said detectives were able to find shell casings inside his son's Hyundai, which was on the side of the road on State Road 408. Orange County Sheriff's Office officials have not confirmed that, however. Sheriff's deputies also haven't figured out what happened in the shooting or where it took place. They said they were hoping for CJ to get better and be able to talk to them.

"Our biggest challenge right now is not knowing," Orange County Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte said Friday. "We just don't know yet, and as soon as our victim is able to speak to our detectives, hopefully we will get more answers."

Until then, Craig Sr. is praying that a piece of forensic evidence will help find the shooter and that his son, who he says is a soldier, will pull through.

"There is somebody out there that should be behind bars. There is a suspect out there who tried to take my son away from me, and I want him caught before he takes somebody else's son away from a parent," he said.

Anyone who heard gunshots or might have seen anything in the area of Goldenrod Road and SR 408 between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

The family has also set up a GoFundMe Page to help with CJ's medical expenses, click here for more information.

