Accused Kissimmee cop killer moved to Orange County Jail amid use of force claim

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of fatally shooting two Kissimmee Police Department officers has been relocated to the Orange County Jail amid a use of force investigation in the Osceola County officials said.

Everett Miller, 46, had been in the Osceola County Jail since Aug. 19 after he was arrested in connection with the deaths of Sgt. Sam Howard and Officer Matthew Baxter. On Friday, Miller was booked into the Orange County Jail, records show.

"Everett Miller was involved in use of force that is currently under an internal investigation. Because it is an ongoing, I cannot make a statement about it at this time. However, I can confirm that he was moved to Orange County due to the investigation," a spokeswoman from Osceola County Corrections said.

Documents released earlier this month showed that Miller told a fellow inmate he had no remorse for killing the two officers during an encounter at Palmway and Cypress streets. That inmate said Miller called Baxter and Howard, "dirty cops," according to the report.

Miller is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting without violence. It's unclear how long he will remain in the Orange County Jail.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.