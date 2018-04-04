Report: Accused Kissimmee cop killer told fellow inmate he had no remorse

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The man accused of fatally shooting two Kissimmee officers reportedly told one of his fellow inmates that he had no remorse for the crime and the victims were "dirty cops," according to recently released documents.

Everett Miller, 46, has been held at the Osceola County Jail since he was arrested on Aug. 19 in connection with the shooting deaths of Sgt. Sam Howard and Officer Matthew Baxter.

[READ: Video shows interaction between Kissimmee officer, suspect before shooting]

On Jan. 4, officials received a tip that Miller spoke to inmate Charles "Charlie" Brown about the deaths and that Brown was willing to relay that information to police.

In an interview that same day, Brown told a Kissimmee Police Department detective that he was disturbed by the things Miller said about the crime and it was clear Miller had no remorse, according to the transcript.

[READ: 'I have done a bad thing': Accused Kissimmee cop killer cried after arrest]

"And so he said he had shot both officers he said he had no remorse of shooting both the officers," Brown told the detective while recalling his conversation with Miller.

Authorities said Miller was at Palmway and Cypress Streets on Aug. 18 when Baxter approached. Video from that interaction showed Miller was combative and asked for a sergeant to be called. Shortly thereafter, Howard arrived at the scene.

A motive for the shooting has not been released, but police records show that Miller had posted a Facebook Live video a month earlier saying, "If this cop comes out with his gun, I’m going to shoot me a cop.”

Police said that after Miller shot Baxter and Howard in the head, he fled to Roscoe's Bar, also known by locals as "The Hut," which is where he was arrested.

Miller told Brown he went to Roscoe's because he didn't want officers to kill him, according to the transcript.

"He went down to The Hut. He said he (inaudible), 'That's where I gave myself up' he said, 'Cause I know the (expletive) were cops (inaudible) they would've kilt me.' He said then, 'When I see the police, I just throw my hands up then (they) threw me down.' He claim, he said he claimed that they kicked him and stuff ...," Brown quoted Miller as saying.

[Click here to read the full transcript. Warning: Contains graphic language]

Brown said Miller's lack of remorse was disturbing, according to the transcript.

"I've been around killers before but I ain't never been around nobody like that, that would say something like that. Hey he threw me off balance, (he) actually said cops deserved to get kilt and that threw me off," Brown said.

Brown is being held on a violation of probation charge.

Miller is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting without violence. He's being held without bond.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.