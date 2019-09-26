Altamonte Springs police search for armed bank robbers in skeleton masks

Police search for a pair of masked men involved in an armed robbery at a BB&T Bank. (Image: Altamonte Springs Police Department)

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a pair of armed bank robbers who fled in a car they stole from someone inside the business, according to Altamonte Springs police.

Officers said they were called to the BB&T Bank at 151 N. State Road 434 about an armed robbery shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, the men were wearing black clothing with silver skeleton masks and carrying handguns when they entered the bank and demanded money from employees. The two were able to get away with an unknown amount of money and other items belonging to the victims, including a set of keys, which the men used to steal the vehicle in which they fled, according to police.

[RELATED: Masked pair robs Osceola bank employees at gunpoint, deputies say | West Melbourne police search for Regions bank robber]

The victim's vehicle was later found a short distance from the bank in a Babies 'R Us parking lot, police said. It's unclear where the pair went after leaving behind the vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the men is asked to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Thursday's bank robbery comes after at least two other similar incidents were reported in Central Florida this week.

Deputies in Osceola County said two masked people robbed bank employees at gunpoint as they were opening a PNC Bank on Wednesday morning. Authorities said the pair used a car stolen out of Orange County to get to the bank on Champions Gate Boulevard.

In Brevard County, West Melbourne police were searching for a man who they said robbed a Regions Bank on New Haven Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. Surveillance images did not show that man wearing a mask or carrying a weapon. Instead, police said he was handed an unknown amount of money after passing a note to a bank teller.

It's unclear if any of the incidents are connected.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.