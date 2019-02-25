Apopka police deputy chief accused of abusing power

APOPKA, Fla. - The deputy chief at the Apopka Police Department has been relieved of duty amid allegations that he abused his authority.

Randy Fernandez will still receive pay while the internal affairs investigation is conducted, officials from the police department said Monday in a news release.

Details of the allegations have not been released.

The news comes less than a week after Orlando Fire Department Chief Roderick Williams resigned in response to allegations that he sexually harassed a female employee.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.