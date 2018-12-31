'Armed and dangerous' man sought after barricaded situation in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for man they believe is armed and dangerous after he quietly escaped a house in Orange County where he had been barricaded.

Officials said they were called to the 5700 block of Indian Hill Road, where Kendrick Gerrod Anderson, 21, was barricaded Sunday night.

At some point, a SWAT team attempted to go in the house to look for Anderson but found he had left the home unnoticed.

Authorities said Anderson was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts, but may have changed clothes inside the home. They added that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.