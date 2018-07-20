Arrest made in Happy Place Sports Bar fatal shooting

Bryan O'Neill Diodonet Cortes, 19, will spend his birthday in jail. He was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at an Orlando area bar.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a July 9 deadly shooting at an Orlando area sports bar, according to officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Edgar Rivera, 20, was killed during the shooting that happened in the Happy Place Sports Bar parking lot on Southland Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Four other victims, including the bar's security guard, were also injured. One of those victims remains was in critical condition and the other three were listed in stable condition the day of the shooting.

Witnesses reported an argument in the parking lot prior to the shooting.

On Friday, deputies arrested Bryan O'Neill Diodonet Cortes, of Orlando, on a warrant for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Cortes was arrested a day before his 20th birthday.

However, the investigation is ongoing and detectives said they believe there are more suspects in this case.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.