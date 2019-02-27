BREAKING: Arrest made in murder of Cocoa mother

COCOA, Fla. - Cocoa Police have arrested a suspect for the murder of Tashaun Jackson.

Joshua Taylor, 30, was booked into the Brevard County jail early Wednesday morning.

Taylor is facing a first degree murder charge and is being held without bond.

Police believe Jackson, a mother of four, was killed after she left a 7-Eleven in Cocoa earlier is month.

Her body was found several days later in a remote area of Osceola County.

Court records show Taylor is the same man arrested last year in an attempted rape and burglary case involving Jackson.

Police are expected to release more details about the arrest during a news conference Wednesday morning.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.