Arrests made in fatal shooting of Lake Nona High School student

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a Lake Nona High School student who was found fatally shot Saturday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Richard Washington, 19, Isaak Brown, 17, and Elijah Lewis, 18, were arrested Thursday.

Police have not released information about what led them to arrest the teens. They are charged with first-degree felony murder and robbery with a firearm, according to authorities.

Lake Nona High School student K'vonte Dowe, 18, was found lying in the road in the 9200 block of Kensington Row Court around 12:50 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

