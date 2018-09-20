Are teens allowed to drive overnight?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Sharon, of DeLand, says her 16-year-old daughter thinks she knows the rules of the road better than her and asked Trooper Steve to clear something up.

"What are the time restrictions for new drivers?” Sharon asked.

"Florida does apply time restrictions to both 16- and 17-year-old Class-E drivers," Trooper Steve said. "If you are 16 years old and have a full Class-E driver's license, then you are limited to driving from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. If you are 17 years old, then you are limited to driving from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m."

Outside that, teen drivers must be accompanied by a licensed driver at least 21 years old and sitting in the front passenger seat. The only other exception is if a 16- or 17-year-old driver is traveling to or from work.

A driver violating the rules could receive a ticket or restrictions that could cost up to $166 and carry points.

"Every rules has its reasons and this one is pretty obvious," Trooper Steve said. "As youthful drivers, your experience is extremely limited, and the state is doing their best to build your confidence, rather than throw in the fire."

