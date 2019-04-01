Can you drive with a foreign license in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Linda, of Maitland, asked, "Can I drive in the state of Florida using an out-of-country driver's license?"

"Visitors to Florida who wish to drive while here are required to have a valid driver's license issued in his or her name from their country of residence, usually accompanied with their passport," Trooper Steve said.

A driver is limited to up to one year after entering the country to drive on a foreign driver's license before getting a license issued by the state of Florida, Trooper Steve said.

"If renting a car while visiting Florida, always check with the rental car company prior to your visit to see what documentation is required," he said.

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, submit it here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.