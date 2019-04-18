Can you get a ticket for not using your turn signal?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Linda, of Waterford, asked, "Can I get a ticket for not using my turn signal?"

"If I based my answer on what I see around Central Florida, the answer would be no because most people seem to think they can't get a ticket based on the lack of use that I see," Trooper Steve said. "But as Florida Statute 316.155 states, using your turn signal is required by law, and you can receive a ticket for not using it."

By law, a driver is required to activate the turn signal 100 feet prior to making a change in direction, whether it be left or right, Trooper Steve said.

"Two good rules of thought to go by is that a 100 feet adds up to about the length of six vehicles, and if you are turning your signal on after you've started to apply your breaks, it might be too late," he said.

Using your turn signal is an indicator, not a means of stopping traffic, Trooper Steve added.

