Does Florida law state that drivers must ID themselves during stops?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Taylor, of Apopka, asked, “Am I really required to identify myself during a traffic stop?”

"There is a little back story with this question," Trooper Steve said. "Taylor and I had quite the conversation about this. Taylor watches a lot of law enforcement TV shows and he started asking me questions, and I immediately knew how to address this."

Trooper Steve said not all TV shows are set in Florida, so they may not present what's lawful in the Sunshine State.

"With that said, here in the state of Florida you are required as a driver to identify yourself during a traffic stop," he said. "This does not mean, crack the window or place your license against the glass. You must provide your ID when you are under lawful detention by law enforcement officer, meaning you have to hand over your identification."

Trooper Steve said a driver's knowledge of the law should never be based on TV shows.

