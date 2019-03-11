Here's what you can use for front-end license plates in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Bill, of Orlando, asked, “Are front plates legal or required in Florida?"

"Only 31 states in the United States require two license plates on your vehicle, but Florida is not one of them," Trooper Steve said. "In Florida, you are only required to have a license plate on the rear of your vehicle."

Trooper Steve said drivers are permitted to place a vanity plate on the front of their vehicle.

"Anything from a logo representing something you might be a fan of, to even an out-of-state plate are allowed," he said. "A few things to keep in mind is that Florida does not allow anything obscene in nature on the plates, and if the plate is from another state, it must not be a valid license plate."

