Sidewalk sharing: Who has the right of way on a sidewalk?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

This week, Jamie, of DeLand, asked the following question:

"Who has the right of way on a sidewalk, a pedestrian or a bicyclist?"

Montiero said the right of way belongs to the pedestrian.

"The key word to this is side 'walk,'" Montiero said. "Anytime you are traveling on a sidewalk, a pedestrian will have the initial right of way."

That doesn't mean sidewalks can't be shared, though.

"This is not saying that a bicyclist can't operate on the sidewalk," Montiero said. "It's just saying who should yield to who."

Montiero still recommends that bicyclists use bike lanes when they're available.

"As a friendly reminder for bicyclists: If there is a bike lane present, that's where you should be located," Montiero said.

