Sidewalk sharing: Who has the right of way on a sidewalk?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.
This week, Jamie, of DeLand, asked the following question:
"Who has the right of way on a sidewalk, a pedestrian or a bicyclist?"
Montiero said the right of way belongs to the pedestrian.
"The key word to this is side 'walk,'" Montiero said. "Anytime you are traveling on a sidewalk, a pedestrian will have the initial right of way."
That doesn't mean sidewalks can't be shared, though.
"This is not saying that a bicyclist can't operate on the sidewalk," Montiero said. "It's just saying who should yield to who."
Montiero still recommends that bicyclists use bike lanes when they're available.
"As a friendly reminder for bicyclists: If there is a bike lane present, that's where you should be located," Montiero said.
