Trooper Steve: Keke Challenge is 'dumbest thing I've ever seen'

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

The latest question surrounds the Keke Challenge, a viral sensation in which drivers jump out of moving cars and dance to Drake's song "In My Feelings" while their vehicle rolls along.

"It seems every time we look at our phones or turn on the TV there is some new viral sensation sweeping our country," Trooper Steve said. "And recently, the Keke challenge has come about, but someone needs to put Keke to bed."

Trooper Steve said the challenge is foolish.

"This is not only the dumbest thing I have ever seen on the internet, but you are intentionally putting yourself and others at risk," he said. "After watching several of these viral videos, I started to tally the different violations that I observed."

Just from one video he watched, Trooper Steve said Florida drivers can accumulate about $1,000 worth of citations.

No seatbelt $114

Careless driving $164

Impede the flow of traffic $164

Reckless $300-$500

Possible criminal charges if resulting in death or serious bodily harm

"Also, let’s take the time here to talk about some common sense," Trooper Steve said. "Why in the world would anyone in their normal frame of mind want to leave a perfectly operating vehicle and walk next to it leaving it without a driver, all while attempting to conduct a dance routine? Yeah, I have no idea, either."

Trooper Steve said drivers have to make constant decisions while driving.

"It seems that sometimes people focus more on their social media lives rather than their real world everyday lives," he said. "Driving is one of the most dangerous things that we will do in our entire lifetime, and I doubt Drake was imagining people dancing outside their moving cars while writing his song in the studio."

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, submit it here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.